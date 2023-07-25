#1

We came to Pakistan for my cousin’s wedding, it was amazing.



Along the way here we also had a two day stay in Istanbul. Our hotel was in the Fatih District too, so Sultan Ahmet Mosque, Hagia Sophia Mosque, and Topkapi Palace were all a 15 minute walk away. The weather was great, and the food was amazing. The people are so friendly and helping. I want to go back, we didn’t even have enough time to leave the Fatih District, let alone step onto the Asian side!