What has been the highlight of your summer so far? Anything counts.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

We came to Pakistan for my cousin’s wedding, it was amazing.

Along the way here we also had a two day stay in Istanbul. Our hotel was in the Fatih District too, so Sultan Ahmet Mosque, Hagia Sophia Mosque, and Topkapi Palace were all a 15 minute walk away. The weather was great, and the food was amazing. The people are so friendly and helping. I want to go back, we didn’t even have enough time to leave the Fatih District, let alone step onto the Asian side!

Report

1point
Tiramisu
POST

#2

i get to sleep in 👍

Report

0points
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
POST
#3

We went to Ohio for a family reunion. I had a lot of fun being with all my cousins again. Our youth group also went on a camping trip by a mountain lake which was a ton of fun

Report

0points
Colorado _mountain boy
POST
#4

I just wrote a love letter to my crush via e-mail after her texting me on her phone since I deleted my Facebook account.

Report

0points
Anouk Badwolf
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish