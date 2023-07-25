4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Has Been The Highlight Of Your Summer So Far?
What has been the highlight of your summer so far? Anything counts.
This post may include affiliate links.
We came to Pakistan for my cousin’s wedding, it was amazing.
Along the way here we also had a two day stay in Istanbul. Our hotel was in the Fatih District too, so Sultan Ahmet Mosque, Hagia Sophia Mosque, and Topkapi Palace were all a 15 minute walk away. The weather was great, and the food was amazing. The people are so friendly and helping. I want to go back, we didn’t even have enough time to leave the Fatih District, let alone step onto the Asian side!
i get to sleep in 👍
We went to Ohio for a family reunion. I had a lot of fun being with all my cousins again. Our youth group also went on a camping trip by a mountain lake which was a ton of fun
I just wrote a love letter to my crush via e-mail after her texting me on her phone since I deleted my Facebook account.