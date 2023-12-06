Pandas who can’t sleep, what goes through your mind when you attempt to sleep?

#1

For me, it’s always all of the things I want to remember to do, and a lot of times thinking about really embarrassing moments that I still think of years later.

PunnyPete
#2

I make up stories in my head. I think I have about a couple dozen stories, as of the last time I tried to count them all. Sometimes they actually have storylines, sometimes it's just worldbuilding, but I never write anything down except the characters' names (I'm so bad at remembering names haha)

A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
#3

All the cute couple things I would've wanted to do (holding hands, watching a movie, etc.) with the cute and lovely girl who is my crush, but she doesn't like me back 💔

Tähtikarhu (he/him) 🇫🇮
