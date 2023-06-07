No site is perfect, but the ones who know best how to fix it are the users themselves! How would you like to see this site improved?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Ability to private chat, ability to block people, get rid of downvotes, get rid of having to get account approved if u edit things, GET ME A MCRIB!!

Report

0points
Norman Osborn/The Riblin
POST
#2

Permanently ban that transphobic bigoted troll that keeps creating new accounts and knowingly bullying minors on this site.

Report

0points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish