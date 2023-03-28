List the most annoying celebrity you can think of! Just be respectful and make sure that it's somebody that people actually know.

#1

Megan Fox. She and Machine Gun Kelly make me cringe.

3points
noodle
#2

J.k Rowling

2points
NotABlåhaj
Fatbttmgrl
Community Member
7 hours ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Only women can menstruate

#3

A certain former president maybe? Idk

1point
DP
#4

The rock the rock the rocky rock rock mr Johnson is so annoying

0points
Pineapple
noodle
Community Member
4 hours ago

I quite like him, but I can see how one might be put off by his intensity.

1
1point
#5

Dominik Mysterio. He can't go 30 seconds without mentioning his time in prison, "Mami," or trashing his family. And his hair is greasier than Severus Snape's.

0points
Isa's left eye
