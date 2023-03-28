5submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Celebrity Is Super Annoying?
List the most annoying celebrity you can think of! Just be respectful and make sure that it's somebody that people actually know.
Megan Fox. She and Machine Gun Kelly make me cringe.
J.k Rowling
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Only women can menstruate
A certain former president maybe? Idk
The rock the rock the rocky rock rock mr Johnson is so annoying
Dominik Mysterio. He can't go 30 seconds without mentioning his time in prison, "Mami," or trashing his family. And his hair is greasier than Severus Snape's.