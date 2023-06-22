1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Thoughts On The Titan Submersible Outcome?
Just curious.
i think it sad. i mean, i get that they were billionaires and stuff, and they were really stupid to go in a submarine controlled by a frickin video game controller…but a life is still a life, and they didn’t deserve to die. the people “celebrating” are disgusting, because essentially you’re celebrating the death of someone. i get that the media has rich bias, but either way, they had families and lives too.