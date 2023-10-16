3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Thoughts On The Modern State Of Christianity?
I'm a more conservative-leaning Christian. While I don't have a problem with non-Christians not following Christian doctrine (they don't believe it anyway) Christians who intentionally teach fake doctrines honestly make me mad.
As an atheist if find the whole thing frustrating and silly
It's a bit weird, I get wanting to spread what you believe is true and holy, but it's getting a bit agressive for me. I don't want to be told I'm going to hell for who I am. I can't change that, and it's annoying. On the other hand, if you don't harass me about your beliefs, I'm happy to learn (as long as it's polite!)
It is basically the opposite of what Jesus supposedly taught. "Be kind" and "Love thy neighbor" does not mean "Love everybody except for people of color, LGBTQ+ people, people of other religions, people who have different views then you, and immigrants."