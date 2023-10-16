I'm a more conservative-leaning Christian. While I don't have a problem with non-Christians not following Christian doctrine (they don't believe it anyway) Christians who intentionally teach fake doctrines honestly make me mad.

#1

As an atheist if find the whole thing frustrating and silly

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
#2

It's a bit weird, I get wanting to spread what you believe is true and holy, but it's getting a bit agressive for me. I don't want to be told I'm going to hell for who I am. I can't change that, and it's annoying. On the other hand, if you don't harass me about your beliefs, I'm happy to learn (as long as it's polite!)

Bisexual Axolotls
#3

It is basically the opposite of what Jesus supposedly taught. "Be kind" and "Love thy neighbor" does not mean "Love everybody except for people of color, LGBTQ+ people, people of other religions, people who have different views then you, and immigrants."

TheElementalGod️️
