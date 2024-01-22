ADVERTISEMENT

Every Wednesday I get the question "personal and professional best this week" at work. These guys are skiing mountains and I'm just contemplating my backyard.

For the latest best I said that after watching a documentary on Venice, I want to read the Merchant of Venice, which I did not know was a Shakespeare work. And I can get an e-copy at the local library, where I have a card for an e-book. Apparently, I'm the only intellectual fool in the room.

