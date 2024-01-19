It’s an anime called Nichijou. It follows two different groups of characters who end up meeting. One group is a trio of girls who go to school and everyone are very dramatic. In one of the episodes the principal of the school fights a deer while the main character gives commentary. The second group consists of a 9 year old genius who acts like a regular kid, a robot named Nano who was built by the kid genius and a cat named Sakamoto san who can talk because of a scarf he wears that was made by the kid genius. This group has more of a slice of life thing to them instead of the drama in the school. It’s a beautiful anime and I recommend you to check it out

#3

well, i also have netflix so here are some reccomendations from my end



starting off strong with rottmnt, ofc lol. its really good and many people agree but some people say that it gets better as the series goes. which is why it used to get so hated upon before people started to love it. you still get the good ol' tmnt vibes from the show, but its pretty different(in a good way)! if you love animation, comedy, and a new take on old things then yo should try this out!!! season one and the movie are on netflix. unfortunately season two is pretty hard to find but i think its on paramount+ or yt. or you can do what i did and watch it through... other means. if yk,yk lol. but any tmnt series tho! netflix has two seasons of the 2012 one.



the scott pilgrim series. i never rlly knew about scott pilgrim but this series is just so calming and fun to watch! amazing animation, and i think that its very cute!



saiki k. its a really fun anime that is absolutely hilarious. there are so many memes that stemmed off of this anime. it has an amazing plot and the show is so goofy.



across the spiderverse. it was an amazing movie, but they probably will take it off of netflix after a while, like what they did to the first movie. it is so amazing seeing all the different spidermen. if you know the first movie, you know that this movie is gonna be really good.



the good place. it has an amazing take on the afterlife, and the show does a great job at showing the characters struggles and how they overcome them.