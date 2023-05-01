Name the strangest food you have had in another country

#1

Mine was either sour milk with cornmeal (which was actually good. It was not spoiled milk ) or sheep intestines ( which are very tough). Both I had in South Africa

Colorado_mountain boy
#2

I did not eat it, but my dad ordered some Weisswurst while we were in Munich. It looked like maggots, with all due respect.

Bisexual Axolotls
