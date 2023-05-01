2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are The Strangest Foods You Have Eaten In Other Countries?
Name the strangest food you have had in another country
Mine was either sour milk with cornmeal (which was actually good. It was not spoiled milk ) or sheep intestines ( which are very tough). Both I had in South Africa
I did not eat it, but my dad ordered some Weisswurst while we were in Munich. It looked like maggots, with all due respect.
I have not left United States yet, but the weirdest food I ate in the US is snails.
