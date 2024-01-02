ADVERTISEMENT

People comment for several reasons, I do it to seem friendly, ask doubts, to joke, or simply express my opinion. But sometimes comments can be offensive let it be purposefully or not and as someone who recently noticed how rude I can be (unintentionally), I'm not exactly very happy with myself. Whenever you get an upvote you get a notification but it's not the same with downvotes. Unless you are keeping track of your points or rechecking your comments, you never know about it. This post is for sharing your ideas on how to be not rude, a mini-guide for your day-to-day social interactions free of any rudeness!