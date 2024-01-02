1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Tips To Prevent Your Comments From Being Rude?
People comment for several reasons, I do it to seem friendly, ask doubts, to joke, or simply express my opinion. But sometimes comments can be offensive let it be purposefully or not and as someone who recently noticed how rude I can be (unintentionally), I'm not exactly very happy with myself. Whenever you get an upvote you get a notification but it's not the same with downvotes. Unless you are keeping track of your points or rechecking your comments, you never know about it. This post is for sharing your ideas on how to be not rude, a mini-guide for your day-to-day social interactions free of any rudeness!
Never comment or reply by an impulse. Even somebody's rude to you. Give it a few minutes. Don't take it personal, it shouldn't matter to you. It won't have an affect on your life.
Before posting, read it once or twice again. If you're happy about it - post it. But whatever you do to prevent it: sometimes people will be offended. Even you try your best. Again: Don't take that personal. That's just human. And to err is human as well.