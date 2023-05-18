1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Things You Eat On Rainy Days?
The title says it all!
i like to make rajma which is like an indian bean stew!!
Tomato soup and grilled cheese.
a classic! i love grilled cheese or anything with cheese really :)
