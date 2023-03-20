Whether it is a trip to Brazil, or chilling and working on hobbies - tell me!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Well summer has just ended in Australia, but I am hoping to travel to Tasmania next summer.

Report

0points
Huddo's sister
POST
#2

i will draw, pratice my pointe work and see my best friends again. i'm also going to take care of children in summer camps as i did last year! i can't way to see my little darlings again. i now have a diploma to do that so i will be allowed to step up when the other adults are being idi*ts too haha

Report

0points
never-wake-up (fae/faer)
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish