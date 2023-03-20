2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Fun Plans You Have For The Summer?
Whether it is a trip to Brazil, or chilling and working on hobbies - tell me!
Well summer has just ended in Australia, but I am hoping to travel to Tasmania next summer.
i will draw, pratice my pointe work and see my best friends again. i'm also going to take care of children in summer camps as i did last year! i can't way to see my little darlings again. i now have a diploma to do that so i will be allowed to step up when the other adults are being idi*ts too haha