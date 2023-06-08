#1

Vultures are seperated into two categories, based on geographic location. Old world vultures live in Africa, Europe, and Asia, and New world vultures live in North and South America. Now, one would tend to think that these two categories are related. But they're not! Old world and New world vultures evolved separately into similar species, which is called convergent evolution.



Crows hold "funerals" for their dead, and will recognize and "attack" people they believe to have harmed a crow.



Baby rabbits are called kittens, female rabbits are called does, and male rabbits are called bucks.



Plants can learn things! A study done on Mimosa plants, which curl up when threatened proved this. A researcher dropped the plants down a metal chute, and while at first they curled up, eventually the stopped, recognizing the chute wasn't a threat. Three weeks later, the plants were dropped again, and still didn't curl their leaves.