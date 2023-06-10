2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What And How Do You Want Your Ideal Partner To Be?
I am tring to make this more understandable: tell me how you imagine your ideal partner to be.
This post may include affiliate links.
i want them to be sarcastic. and pretty smart. and able to make me laugh! they need to understand my broken sense of humour (i once laughed at a video of bread in a washing machine for an hour straight), and my wild mood swings. this is more of a hope but i kinda want them to have hazel eyes! i’ve always found them pretty, especially since my are a boring dark brown.
I want someone just like my wife - oh wait! I already have her :)