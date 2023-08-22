3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Tell Us Your Best Jokes
Making people laugh is a great thing. Please tell us your best or favorite jokes and make us laugh. Please be careful with your downvotes, jokes can sometimes be dirty without being intended to offend someone, that's dark humour and it is more than welcome here.
This post may include affiliate links.
What's brown and sticky? A stick.
What do you call a fly without wings? A walk.
What's invisible and smells of bananas? Monkey farts.
What's red and shaped like a bucket? A red bucket.
What's blue and smells like red paint? Blue paint.
I washed the car with my son the other day.
He said "dad, why don't you just use a sponge?"
I asked my wife what her birthday was.
She said march first.
So I marched around the room and asked again.
Time for the classic again. A man finds out his wife is cheating on him with his best friend, so he hires a hitman to shoot his friend in the balls, and his wife in the head. The hitman says he charges $100 per bullet. The man agrees. They set up across the way of the hotel room that the wife and friend are in, the hitman looks through the sniper scope and says “I can save you $100”