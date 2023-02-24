Tell about your yellow person, the person who makes you the happiest you've ever been, who's always there for you and maybe even saved your life without knowing.

#1

I think mine is my dog. She's always there for me. and forces me to go out even when i don't feel like it. She makes me so happy. Also me. I have been through a lot and survived.(a straight threat on my life, addiction, depression, abusive relationship) Most of the tough times i have done it on my own and looking back i am so proud of myself

2points
Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
#2

Terry. I was in a bad state mentally for a while, three things helped, bp, my cat and Terry. He was the only one of what I now realise to be toxic friends that you could rely on to be a good person. He was one of the nicest guys you could meet, he was and still is a great person. There is no possible way you could dislike him, thanks Terry.

1point
ll think of a username soon
#3

Mine is my close friend. We have been friends for a long time. When she is in a good mood you will be in a good mood. Her energy & aura is infectious. Unfortunately I haven't met her for few months cause I am going through some tough times & don't want to dump my unhappiness on her again. I am in non covid quarantine right now. I miss her & the old happy times with her

0points
Angel Red
