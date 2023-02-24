Tell about your yellow person, the person who makes you the happiest you've ever been, who's always there for you and maybe even saved your life without knowing.

#1 I think mine is my dog. She's always there for me. and forces me to go out even when i don't feel like it. She makes me so happy. Also me. I have been through a lot and survived.(a straight threat on my life, addiction, depression, abusive relationship) Most of the tough times i have done it on my own and looking back i am so proud of myself

#2 Terry. I was in a bad state mentally for a while, three things helped, bp, my cat and Terry. He was the only one of what I now realise to be toxic friends that you could rely on to be a good person. He was one of the nicest guys you could meet, he was and still is a great person. There is no possible way you could dislike him, thanks Terry.