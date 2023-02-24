3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Tell Me About Your Yellow Person
Tell about your yellow person, the person who makes you the happiest you've ever been, who's always there for you and maybe even saved your life without knowing.
This post may include affiliate links.
I think mine is my dog. She's always there for me. and forces me to go out even when i don't feel like it. She makes me so happy. Also me. I have been through a lot and survived.(a straight threat on my life, addiction, depression, abusive relationship) Most of the tough times i have done it on my own and looking back i am so proud of myself
Terry. I was in a bad state mentally for a while, three things helped, bp, my cat and Terry. He was the only one of what I now realise to be toxic friends that you could rely on to be a good person. He was one of the nicest guys you could meet, he was and still is a great person. There is no possible way you could dislike him, thanks Terry.
Mine is my close friend. We have been friends for a long time. When she is in a good mood you will be in a good mood. Her energy & aura is infectious. Unfortunately I haven't met her for few months cause I am going through some tough times & don't want to dump my unhappiness on her again. I am in non covid quarantine right now. I miss her & the old happy times with her