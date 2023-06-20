4submissions
Hey Pandas, Tell Me About Stuff Related To You
Whatever you want: Yourself, your friends, your crush, something funny that happened the other day, complaints about the end of the school year, homework-whatever you want.
Got a beard. Getting old. People on the whole seem to like my sense of humour.
I am a 24 year old single guy that surfs, hikes and does other fun things. But I have a constant limp because I broke my hip when I was 21 and pushed myself too far during a 21km race. So now when it is cold or it rains I have to walk around with a cane. So life leason: don't push yourself too far, you will regret it.
My mom is a singer with one million monthly listeners on Spotify. I am not dead. Iceland and Greenland are a scam
i like jack stauber. also, i like pizza. also, i am. a dumpster fire disguised as a human 👍