Whatever you want: Yourself, your friends, your crush, something funny that happened the other day, complaints about the end of the school year, homework-whatever you want.

Got a beard. Getting old. People on the whole seem to like my sense of humour.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
I am a 24 year old single guy that surfs, hikes and does other fun things. But I have a constant limp because I broke my hip when I was 21 and pushed myself too far during a 21km race. So now when it is cold or it rains I have to walk around with a cane. So life leason: don't push yourself too far, you will regret it.

TheSilentEngineer
My mom is a singer with one million monthly listeners on Spotify. I am not dead. Iceland and Greenland are a scam

Icelandic_Fart (he/they)
i like jack stauber. also, i like pizza. also, i am. a dumpster fire disguised as a human 👍

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
