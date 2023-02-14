What's a show or movie coming out that you can't wait to see? I'm really excited for Percy Jackson and the Ahsoka Tano series!

#1

I am both excited and nervous for the Percy Jackson series. And I don't know if this counts, but Heartstopper season 2 is something I'm really excited for

irishgoatgirl
#2

Ant-man qauntumania. I can't spell it

ll think of a username soon
#3

The third season of demon slayer! I’m SO EXCITED and it’s coming out April!

nae nae <3
