Hey Pandas, Tell Me A Show Or Movie Coming Out Soon That You Are Really Excited About
What's a show or movie coming out that you can't wait to see? I'm really excited for Percy Jackson and the Ahsoka Tano series!
I am both excited and nervous for the Percy Jackson series. And I don't know if this counts, but Heartstopper season 2 is something I'm really excited for
Ant-man qauntumania. I can't spell it
The third season of demon slayer! I’m SO EXCITED and it’s coming out April!