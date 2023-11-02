5submissions
Hey Pandas, Tell Me A Fun Fact About Yourself.
Anything lets see who's is most peculiar
hmm lets see...
ive been a mascot way more than the average individual :P
I've learned how to play 7 different instruments, but can't actually play any of them very well because I have absolutely ZERO rhythm.
My parents let me keep stray ponies.
I love spoilers for books, movies, shows, etc. You could spoil it for me and I wouldn't mind it a bit.
I was born left-handed but one day I decided to write, using my right-hand for fun. When I wanted to switch back though, I couldn't so I've been right-handed ever since.