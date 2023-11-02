Anything lets see who's is most peculiar

#1

hmm lets see...

ive been a mascot way more than the average individual :P

shanila.pheonix_
#2

I've learned how to play 7 different instruments, but can't actually play any of them very well because I have absolutely ZERO rhythm.

Donkey boi
#3

My parents let me keep stray ponies.

Gail Hawkins Mueller
#4

I love spoilers for books, movies, shows, etc. You could spoil it for me and I wouldn't mind it a bit.

Sanjneel
#5

I was born left-handed but one day I decided to write, using my right-hand for fun. When I wanted to switch back though, I couldn't so I've been right-handed ever since.

KiwiTriviaKween (She/Her)
