There are many times when an initially innocuous photo reveals something funny, sinister, or unexpected once you zoom in to a certain place in the photo. Have fun with this one - these are EVERYWHERE!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

When You See It…

When You See It…

Report

2points
MrDrums
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

When You See It…

When You See It…

Report

2points
MrDrums
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

You Have Been Warned

You Have Been Warned

Report

1point
Amy Bindokas
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

You See The Arrow?

You See The Arrow?

Report

1point
DP 2(DP,The Magical Unicorn)
POST
Kim Gilbert
Kim Gilbert
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. Does that mean I am a psychopath? Or just that the arrow in Ex is obvious? ;)

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Bear

Bear

Report

1point
DP 2(DP,The Magical Unicorn)
POST
#6

Toyota=toyota

Toyota=toyota

Report

1point
DP 2(DP,The Magical Unicorn)
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish