#1

It's Not Necessary Mine But It's An Old Sewing Machine That My Gran Has :)

MissMushroom (she/her)
MissMushroom (she/her)
10 hours ago

Also before anybody asks: No, I sadly cannot use it it's just for decoration :( still cool tho (idk why it uploaded sideways)

#2

A Pocket Watch! I Always Wanted A Pocket Watch, But The Vintage Pocket Watches Are Costly. So This Is The Closest One I Can Get Without It Being Too Expensive

CascadedFalls
#3

My Antique Scythe

K- THULU
