1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Show Us An Item Of Clothing That You’ve Never Had The Confidence To Wear In Public
Everyone's got one! That thing that's sat at the back of your wardrobe since you bought it, but you still can't bring yourself to give it away. Show us yours!
This post may include affiliate links.
Flowery Corduroy Overalls And A Skirt - I Love Them, But I Just Don't Think I Can Pull Them Off
Aaargh it's sideways, I hate it when that happens
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish