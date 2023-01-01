The title is kind of self explanatory.

#1

I Own A Few Other Book Shelves, This Is Just The Biggest

I Own A Few Other Book Shelves, This Is Just The Biggest

4points
Elevelyn
#2

Mini Bookshelf In My Desk

Mini Bookshelf In My Desk

4points
Elevelyn
Rei
Rei
1 day ago

The mysterious Benedict society!!!!!! I LOVE THAT SERIES!!!

#3

This Pic Was Taken To Specifically Show Off My New Wheels At The Time

This Pic Was Taken To Specifically Show Off My New Wheels At The Time

2points
FatLipsMcCool
#4

The Shelving Above My Desk

The Shelving Above My Desk

2points
Arik
#5

I'm A Plant Nerd, And I Approve This Message 😁

I'm A Plant Nerd, And I Approve This Message 😁

1point
Kraneia The Dancing Dryad
RosieB
RosieB
16 hours ago

Same here and you have some super books.

#6

One Of My Bookcases

One Of My Bookcases

1point
F.A.T.
#7

One Of Many

One Of Many

1point
peace
#8

This Isn't All The Books I Own But They're The Only Ones I Have Somewhat Organized

This Isn’t All The Books I Own But They’re The Only Ones I Have Somewhat Organized

0points
Autumn
#9

One Of A Bunch Of Book Shelves In My House. Need More As There Are Books Stacked On Everythin

One Of A Bunch Of Book Shelves In My House. Need More As There Are Books Stacked On Everythin

0points
Mistletoe
