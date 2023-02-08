14submissions
Hey, Pandas! Show Me The Creepiest Photo On Your Phone
No rules except one - CREEPY!
Normally He’s A Handsome Looking Boy But Not This Time 😄
Run
Krampuslauft In Bad Tölz - Germany
Haha yes I also loved the Krampus. All of them were amazing... but If I would have known these as a kid, with all the folklore that they take you with them and that, I would have been f*****g scared of them (im from Arg). But as an adult it was a great celebration!!!
What Is He Doing?
Vertigo
The wooden fella was laying like that on a sill in an abandoned house. Took the snap, made some changes and there you go. For me it looks like he's trying to avoid loosing contact to the mother ships outer shell. Maybe a malfunction of his spacesuit during a antenna repair job....
I Did The Eye Thing……yep. This Is What Happens When Elyce Gets Bored
Here’s A Funny Watchmen Comic
Also I Can’t Comment Rn In Neither Of My Accounts, Idk Why. Guess It’s A Sign To Take A Break From Bp. It Says Both Of My Accounts Need To Be Approved By Bp Staff But They Just Were Yesterday. Hopefully I Have Better Luck Tmrw. Hrm!
Oh I comment! For now. I can comment on my Rorschach account too so that’s cool
Underground
My Dog Sleeping
Not Really Creepy, But Me And My Friends Make Stories About The Fate Of Whoever Stands Here
Looks Like Hell To Me!
