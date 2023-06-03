#1

So I identify as bisexual right, and I am ANXIOUS to come out to my grandma. My mum and dad, I knew they would be fine with it so I came out to them first and it went well as expected. They were like, “cool, whatever, I don’t really care but glad you felt safe to tell us.”

But then with my grandma I was freaaaaking out. She’s really strict and VERY old fashioned with this kind of thing.

Anyway I finally whipped up enough courage and was like “Grandma… I’m bisexual, which for me means I like both boys and girls.”

And she was like, “….okay. Uh, anything else?”

IT WAS AMAZZZING

I was like, “nope, that’s it.”

And then she said, “well, happy pride month. :)”

IM SOBBBBBING I WAS SO NERVOUSSSS

Anyway SO glad I’m growing up in an accepting household, especially with bi-phobia growing a lot recently.

Happy pride month y’allll 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈