1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Share Your LGBTQIA+ Stories And Experiences!
This a little post in honor of pride month.
This post may include affiliate links.
So I identify as bisexual right, and I am ANXIOUS to come out to my grandma. My mum and dad, I knew they would be fine with it so I came out to them first and it went well as expected. They were like, “cool, whatever, I don’t really care but glad you felt safe to tell us.”
But then with my grandma I was freaaaaking out. She’s really strict and VERY old fashioned with this kind of thing.
Anyway I finally whipped up enough courage and was like “Grandma… I’m bisexual, which for me means I like both boys and girls.”
And she was like, “….okay. Uh, anything else?”
IT WAS AMAZZZING
I was like, “nope, that’s it.”
And then she said, “well, happy pride month. :)”
IM SOBBBBBING I WAS SO NERVOUSSSS
Anyway SO glad I’m growing up in an accepting household, especially with bi-phobia growing a lot recently.
Happy pride month y’allll 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈