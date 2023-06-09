#1

I live in the country, in a small town, and I had been “driving” by sitting in my Daddy’s lap or my Pops’ lap. This was in the late 70s-early 80s (I was born in 1972). By the time I could reach the gas pedal, I was driving our family pickup truck all over the place, but not in town or where traffic was heavy. Anyway, my family and I were staying at our lake house the summer I was 13. I thought I was hot s**t because I could “drive” without a license. Hell, I’d been doing it for years without getting caught, so I naturally felt invincible with my haughty teenaged self. Then, lo and behold, I was making my way back to our house from a friend’s when I saw him behind me…and his big a*s blue light and honking siren. I was scrambling to come up with an excuse before he reached the truck, but panicked. Sadly and fortunately, everybody knows everybody in a small town, and mine was no exception.



It was well-known that my mother ruled with an iron fist and rarely deviated from her traditional ways, which actually worked in my favor. My daddy was firm, but also more understanding. Finally, after what seemed like years, Officer Gratic and I were in agreement that he would not issue any ticket for driving without a license or tell my mother (he would tell my daddy), but I had to agree not to get my license until I was 16 and only drive with my permit, assisted by an adult. I gave him my word, he spoke with my daddy the next day, and I escaped unharmed by the Iron Fist. When the officer spoke with my daddy, he revealed that it was well known that I’d been driving underage for a while and that he just happened to be the one who caught me first. Wow!!! I had no idea it was a competition to see who would be the first to catch me! Hahaha Luckily, this part of a small town community is definitely a pro!



And I kept my word, too. I didn’t get my license until I was 16 and had my permit when I was 15. And I had to get that bastard renewed a few times since it kept expiring.