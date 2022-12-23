If you work retail, I hope you will identify with this and we have a whole lotta returns going on.

 

 

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Oh so fun to work the return desk at a sort of higher end box store. This wasn't even holiday season.

Store had a hard no return policy on shoes. Worn? Nope. So this lady comes in with her kid in a stroller and wants to return worn shoes, for a toddler, in a stroller.

But they hurt her feet. Sorry, we will not take shoes back with any wear and tear on the bottom. Showed it to her. But they hurt my kids feet. Nope, not taking them back.

Then I leaned over the desk at told her, this is why I do not buy my shoes here. It shut her up. No refund given.

Report

0points
just a cog
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish