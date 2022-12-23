#1

Oh so fun to work the return desk at a sort of higher end box store. This wasn't even holiday season.



Store had a hard no return policy on shoes. Worn? Nope. So this lady comes in with her kid in a stroller and wants to return worn shoes, for a toddler, in a stroller.



But they hurt her feet. Sorry, we will not take shoes back with any wear and tear on the bottom. Showed it to her. But they hurt my kids feet. Nope, not taking them back.



Then I leaned over the desk at told her, this is why I do not buy my shoes here. It shut her up. No refund given.