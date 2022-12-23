1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Share Your Crazy Holiday Retail Return Stories
If you work retail, I hope you will identify with this and we have a whole lotta returns going on.
This post may include affiliate links.
Oh so fun to work the return desk at a sort of higher end box store. This wasn't even holiday season.
Store had a hard no return policy on shoes. Worn? Nope. So this lady comes in with her kid in a stroller and wants to return worn shoes, for a toddler, in a stroller.
But they hurt her feet. Sorry, we will not take shoes back with any wear and tear on the bottom. Showed it to her. But they hurt my kids feet. Nope, not taking them back.
Then I leaned over the desk at told her, this is why I do not buy my shoes here. It shut her up. No refund given.