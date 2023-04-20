What's your favourite savory or sweet food that makes you happy?

Fresh Food From My Garden- The Button Squash Is My Favourite!

Huddo's sister
Kimbap Is Not In My Country's Culture But My Asian Bestfriend Told Me To Try It And Now It's Our Favourite Food Ever

Cho Yua
Chocolate With Hazelnuts. I Love It. Period. Love It. I Would Generally Die For Chocolate(Expect Dark Choc, I Don't Like It)

Cho Yua
