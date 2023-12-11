ADVERTISEMENT

Hey Pandas,

Many of us are or have been on the move. We go to parts unknown and meet new friends. Sometimes they "adopt" us for the holidays. It brings joy and appreciation to the "adoptees". Do you have any good stories of seemingly random, or not, joining another family or new friends gathering for the holidays? History shall be kind.

My first was the Normans, a great family that in the early 1980s invited my mom, sister, and I. Spectacular! Jazz on reel to reel and true Soul Food. Forward a couple of decades and Renee who sold me my condo invited me so I helped with prep on all levels, ran food, and had nice interference. We kept having to find chairs and move the plates closer together as the party grew.

How about being abolished to the "kids table"?

For me, now, it's just relaxing with zero obligations. Not by choice, but by nature. As in parents deceased. I kinda miss working at the grocery store because it was nuts. Gave me a sense of community.

Any stories you want to share?