So I used to have this middle aged lady who lived opposite of my street and she was extremely religious, which was fine we had a few religious people in our neighbourhood but she was a bit extreme in the sense that she thought I was the devil. 💀

Ever since I was little she would say I had evil in my soul and that my green eyes meant that I was possessed by evil and how I was a demon, I guess she's never met someone with my eye colour because she'd often spout this nonsense and tell my father he married a witch (my dad is an English man and my mother is Italian). Some of the neighbours would often tell her off when seeing her call me a demon when I would play outside but other than that her actions continued. My mum wanted to call the police on her but I objected, at the time I acted like I was just being nice when in reality she freaked me out and I was worried about what she'd do. This went on until I was 14 where she eventually moved away and let us be. The house has been sold now to another lady but she's much nicer and would always greet us in the morning and uses my actual name instead of calling me the devil child. Major upgrade imo