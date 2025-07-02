Share a photo of what you are currently having!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Strawberry Monster

strawberry monster

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
User avatar Panda
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    It's A Plain Rooibos Tea With Just A Bit Of Sugar, But You Can't Tell That Because It's In A Travel Mug

    It's A Plain Rooibos Tea With Just A Bit Of Sugar, But You Can't Tell That Because It's In A Travel Mug

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Austzn
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    who the heck posts images with personal data of other people? I realize 99,9% could not use that, but still...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
    Add New Image

    Add Your Photo To This List

    Please use high-res photos without watermarks

    Upload from computerUpload Photo

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish