Ok I'll get things started. Back when I was in 3rd grade I was selected to play Junie B Jones in our school musical of Junie B Jones Jr the musical. which was pretty cool considering how talented some of the other people at my school were. On one of the performances we were doing a song where we got to eat cookies on stage and sing and dance at the same time (which was a difficult task when your working with 1-3 graders) one of my friends I had made during practices for the show was singing and eating his cookie and in the middle of the song her dropped his cookie and said "oh no my cookie!" While he had some of his cookie in his mouth while singing and I started laughing WHILE SINGING! I personally love this memory and every time I think of it I smile so much which is VERY MUCH SO needed from time to time