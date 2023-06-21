2submissions
Hey Pandas, Share A Memory That Makes You Happy!
This world is full of sadness and we need to take some time to remember the good things in life every now and then! Share your happiest memories here. Please be respectful and kind when posting here. (Ngl I'm also kinda using this as an opportunity to get used to having a BP account and to get to know the community here better) And without further ado let's share some positive memories!
Ok I'll get things started. Back when I was in 3rd grade I was selected to play Junie B Jones in our school musical of Junie B Jones Jr the musical. which was pretty cool considering how talented some of the other people at my school were. On one of the performances we were doing a song where we got to eat cookies on stage and sing and dance at the same time (which was a difficult task when your working with 1-3 graders) one of my friends I had made during practices for the show was singing and eating his cookie and in the middle of the song her dropped his cookie and said "oh no my cookie!" While he had some of his cookie in his mouth while singing and I started laughing WHILE SINGING! I personally love this memory and every time I think of it I smile so much which is VERY MUCH SO needed from time to time
One more good memory cause I can't not share this one. "The Golden Era of Fnaf" which was around for the first couple of years the first few games released was epic for my family even tho none of us knew the lore we all loved it and my dad would play the iconic Five nights at freddys's song so loud in our living room and I'm pretty sure he even played sister location once. And I also remember my dad buying me a fnaf fidget spinner (which i f*****g LOVED) now my sister and I know the lore (and its epic)but for some reason she decided to share it with my mom and she said me and my sister couldn't talk about fnaf anymore but we still do of course whenever they aren't around. I miss the good old days 😢
BTW I'm super excited for the movie which I'm hoping releases on YouTube or something so I can watch it