Dogs shmogs, cats shmats, let’s see some BUGS!

 

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

A Shiny Green Bug

A Shiny Green Bug

Report

2points
Amy Bindokas
POST
#2

I Think It's A Lady Bug On My Bag

I Think It's A Lady Bug On My Bag

Report

2points
Angel Red
POST
#3

One Very Large Bug, I Think It's Some Kind Of Scarab... It's So Big It Can Barely Hold On To A Leaf, Poor Creature

One Very Large Bug, I Think It's Some Kind Of Scarab... It's So Big It Can Barely Hold On To A Leaf, Poor Creature

Report

2points
Jelena
POST
#4

One Very Small But Very Shiny Wasp, Jewel Wasp

One Very Small But Very Shiny Wasp, Jewel Wasp

Report

2points
Jelena
POST
#5

Hrm…

Hrm…

Report

0points
Rorschach
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish