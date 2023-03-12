Come on, people, we all get bored (otherwise we wouldn’t be on the bored panda, I guess) so show those doodles! Nobody should judge you here even if you aren’t amazing at drawing. I’m going to repeat it because I say it all the time but nice 👏🏽vibes👏🏽only!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

#1

H A M P T E R

H A M P T E R

12 points
Unnamed Hooman
nae nae <3
nae nae <3
Community Member
1 day ago

H A M P T E R (which is beautiful ofc)

2
2 points
#2

Quick Sketch I Drew At School

Quick Sketch I Drew At School

11 points
Official_MemeLord
nae nae <3
nae nae <3
Community Member
1 day ago

how dare da vinci copy this masterpiece???

4
4 points
#3

Couldn’t Find The Actual Doodle But I Redrew It In My Sketchbook

Couldn't Find The Actual Doodle But I Redrew It In My Sketchbook

11 points
One Happy Doggo
#4

Stream Of Consciousness: I Put My Pencil On The Paper,

Stream Of Consciousness: I Put My Pencil On The Paper,

9 points
Jenna
#5

I Drew A Cow On The Bag Of A Beef Patty - I Know I’m Not Good At Drawing Tvt

I Drew A Cow On The Bag Of A Beef Patty - I Know I'm Not Good At Drawing Tvt

6 points
nae nae <3
#6

It’s A Dead Tree Doodle Bat!

It's A Dead Tree Doodle Bat!

6 points
Amy Bindokas
#7

I Was Doodling At Work. I Think It's Some Type Of Lion 🤔

I Was Doodling At Work. I Think It's Some Type Of Lion 🤔

6 points
Bonesko
Book Worm
Book Worm
Community Member
1 day ago

I would read comics with this character!

2
2 points
#8

Fun At Breakfast

Fun At Breakfast

5 points
𝕄𝕣𝔻𝕣𝕦𝕞𝕤
Jenna
Jenna
Community Member
1 day ago

I can't resist drawing on my to-go containers. I feel guilty using Styrofoam because it's going to be around forever. But hopefully 1000 years from now, they'll find our doodles and form really elaborate theories about our beliefs and daily activities. lol!

2
2 points
#9

Lil Cat :)

Lil Cat :)

5 points
DustTea
#10

Just Drawing Nonsense Lol

Just Drawing Nonsense Lol

5 points
DustTea
#11

I Work In A Landfill, Does This Count?

I Work In A Landfill, Does This Count?

4 points
Zacko
#12

A Cute Dog I Drew. First Time Trying Colored Pencils After A Long Time

A Cute Dog I Drew. First Time Trying Colored Pencils After A Long Time

4 points
Rafaela Takami
#13

This Exercise For Art!

This Exercise For Art!

4 points
DustTea
#14

Some Practice With People And A Wolf

Some Practice With People And A Wolf

4 points
DustTea
#15

Fun Little Sketches I Of Things In My Room

Fun Little Sketches I Of Things In My Room

4 points
DustTea
#16

Some Karl Kopinski Characters I Tried

Some Karl Kopinski Characters I Tried

3 points
JustinTime
#17

I Did In English Class

I Did In English Class

3 points
Eternalskies4444
#18

Did This On Saturday. Still Not Finished

Did This On Saturday. Still Not Finished

3 points
Pigeon
#19

Stream Of Consciousness

Stream Of Consciousness

2 points
Jenna
Book Worm
Book Worm
Community Member
1 day ago

Did you accidentally repost?

0
0 points
#20

A Little Doodle Of Qibli From Wings Of Fire That I Did In Math

A Little Doodle Of Qibli From Wings Of Fire That I Did In Math

2 points
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Book Worm
Book Worm
Community Member
1 day ago

Nice! I only drew dragons when I was a couple years younger. Now I'm working on my portraits and trying out new styles and supplies. It takes a bit of practice, but it's worth it!

1
1 point
#21

Recently Posted To Another Challenge. Fifth Form - Flame Dino

Recently Posted To Another Challenge. Fifth Form - Flame Dino

2 points
Mysteria
Mysteria
Mysteria
Community Member
1 day ago

Because I already used this image in a previous challenge, I might post something else on this

1
1 point
#22

Snoopy And Woodstock

Snoopy And Woodstock

2 points
Not Perry The Platypus
#23

What Do You See? Hat? Mushroom(S)? Tell Me In The Comments

What Do You See? Hat? Mushroom(S)? Tell Me In The Comments

2 points
Blyss Blyssylb
#24

Floofy Bird By: 8^777

Floofy Bird By: 8^777

2 points
Blyss Blyssylb
DustTea
DustTea
Community Member
10 hours ago

oh you silly goose, this is for *doodles* not a masterpiece

2
2 points
#25

I Work In A Landfill, Found This And Made It A Doll I Would Want. Does This Count?

I Work In A Landfill, Found This And Made It A Doll I Would Want. Does This Count?

1 point
Zacko
#26

The Only "Good" Piece Of Art I've Taken A Pic Of

The Only "Good" Piece Of Art I've Taken A Pic Of

1 point
Book Worm
#27

I Got Bored On The Airplane, So I Doodled On The Napkin

I Got Bored On The Airplane, So I Doodled On The Napkin

1 point
Carolyn Moeller
#28

Will Solace From Percy Jackson

Will Solace From Percy Jackson

1 point
Pigeon
#29

Got Bored (Found This Online)

Got Bored (Found This Online)

1 point
THE BIGGEST O
#30

Majestic Ally By: 8^777

Majestic Ally By: 8^777

1 point
Blyss Blyssylb
#31

Women Doing Random Things Doodle Pages

Women Doing Random Things Doodle Pages

1 point
Sarah Runyon
