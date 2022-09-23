What did you play with as a kid?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Playing Pitfall On The Original Atari! I Loved That Game

Playing Pitfall On The Original Atari! I Loved That Game

Report

3points
Caroline Wilcox
POST
#2

Leapfrog Alphabet Pal. I Remember 4 Year Old Me Trying To Make Him Swear, Then My Mom Would Get Mad

Leapfrog Alphabet Pal. I Remember 4 Year Old Me Trying To Make Him Swear, Then My Mom Would Get Mad

Report

2points
rose_colored_husky717
POST
#3

These 2 Beautiful Bears That I Still Have From When I Was Still In The Crib

These 2 Beautiful Bears That I Still Have From When I Was Still In The Crib

Report

1point
Bart S
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish