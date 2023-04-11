Doesn't matter if you're a kid, a teen, or an adult, show us your emotional plush toy. We won't judge you, I PROMISE!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Its A Collective Plushie Of My Favorite Character

Its A Collective Plushie Of My Favorite Character

Report

4points
Diana Lopetaitė
POST
#2

Her Name Is Bhowli And I Had Her Since I Was 1

Her Name Is Bhowli And I Had Her Since I Was 1

Report

2points
Stardust she/her
POST
#3

His Name Is Cinnamin' Bhun. He's Perfect Shape To Cuddle When Sleeping!

His Name Is Cinnamin' Bhun. He's Perfect Shape To Cuddle When Sleeping!

Report

2points
RenRenRan
POST
#4

My Bestfriend Of 7 Years, Bobby

My Bestfriend Of 7 Years, Bobby

Report

1point
Cho Yua
POST
#5

I Have At Least 100+ Plushies, But My Favorite Is The Little Corgi In This Picture. I Got Him At A Cracker Barrel While On A Road Trip. He Accompanied Me For The Rest Of The Road Trip And Is Now My Traveling Buddy. His Name Is Otis Jr (In Honor Of His Father, And Old Corgi Toy I Used To Own When I Was Younger) And Wears A Signature Blue Bowtie (Not Pictured)

I Have At Least 100+ Plushies, But My Favorite Is The Little Corgi In This Picture. I Got Him At A Cracker Barrel While On A Road Trip. He Accompanied Me For The Rest Of The Road Trip And Is Now My Traveling Buddy. His Name Is Otis Jr (In Honor Of His Father, And Old Corgi Toy I Used To Own When I Was Younger) And Wears A Signature Blue Bowtie (Not Pictured)

Report

0points
Sophisticated Corgi
POST
Sophisticated Corgi (Submission author)
Sophisticated Corgi
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I forgot to add, the rainbow thing in the top right is just a censoring of a picture.

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish