Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Beloved Stuffed Toy
Doesn't matter if you're a kid, a teen, or an adult, show us your emotional plush toy. We won't judge you, I PROMISE!
Its A Collective Plushie Of My Favorite Character
Her Name Is Bhowli And I Had Her Since I Was 1
His Name Is Cinnamin' Bhun. He's Perfect Shape To Cuddle When Sleeping!
My Bestfriend Of 7 Years, Bobby
I Have At Least 100+ Plushies, But My Favorite Is The Little Corgi In This Picture. I Got Him At A Cracker Barrel While On A Road Trip. He Accompanied Me For The Rest Of The Road Trip And Is Now My Traveling Buddy. His Name Is Otis Jr (In Honor Of His Father, And Old Corgi Toy I Used To Own When I Was Younger) And Wears A Signature Blue Bowtie (Not Pictured)
I forgot to add, the rainbow thing in the top right is just a censoring of a picture.
