Devil's Advocate  - a person who expresses a contentious opinion in order to provoke debate or test the strength of the opposing arguments.

#1

like pineapple on pizza or hate it, ur choice. but we should all put our differences aside and band up against PEARS on PIZZA. /hj

7points
shanila.pheonix_
rdevhall avatar
CascadedFalls
CascadedFalls
Community Member
7 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's such thing as green peas on pizza. G r e e n p e a s, like what?

2
2points
#2

Comic sans should only be used in memes and funny situations. I don’t like the font anymore because my boss ruined it for me by using that font on announcements that would hang in the break room.

3points
Randi (she/they/he)
#3

Video killed the radio star. True or false?

3points
Vermonta
#4

I am going to be throwed into a fire for saying this but *drumroll*

Being part of the LGBTQ community is awsome but don't base your personality on being gay.


I'm sorry :-(

1point
FunnyBunny
#5

Taxes are great, who here doesn't like taxes!. They're just as good as red lights when you're already late

1point
The Amazing Fluffernaut
#6

I'm going to go for the extreme here (I don't fully believe in this):

People should be allowed to have backyard nuclear warheads. Yes I know that they are weapons of mass destruction that could wipe out entire countries, but if you are somehow able to build and fully maintain a nuke, then you should be allowed to keep it.
Do you know just how hard it is to make most missile of any sort? It's difficult, if you can actually make a fully functioning nuke, then you should be allowed to keep it.

-2points
MaximumKarmaSaint
rdevhall avatar
CascadedFalls
CascadedFalls
Community Member
7 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, individuals in positions of authority seem to treat these weapons of mass destruction rather casually, almost like toys. Imagine if an ordinary person with malicious intent were to possess one of these devices in their backyard, and they were adept at maintaining it. The consequences could be catastrophic. There's also the unsettling possibility that someone else with ill intentions might seize control of the weapon without the original owner's knowledge. Just think about the existing fatality rates associated with public access to firearms, and then magnify that risk a hundredfold – the potential for loss of life would be immeasurable. These weapons not only have the capacity to devastate entire nations but also to cause the deaths of billions of people and disrupt entire ecosystems on our planet. If this law was allowed, we might as well be looking forward to the Doomsday Clock landing on midnight every year.

1
1point
