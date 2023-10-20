Everybody has different opinions. I want to know what you would like to change about yourself. 

My eyesight - my glasses are so thick and the optician says its getting worse

noodle_pasty( she/her)
A bit more confidence... Or a bit less anxiety, might be nice....

K- THULU
Birgit M
Birgit M
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone told me once that if I couldn't think positive about myself he'd do it for me. ...and maybe there's someone in your life who would do anything to be confident and brave for you....

Firstly my height! I’m 5”2
Secondly my boobs - TINY!
Thirdly my loud personality

Claire Nichols
My fobia. I would get rid of it

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Either my eyesight (I can see fine but I have to do some weird thing with my eyes that's kinda like crossing them), or my anxiety.

Bisexual Axolotls
My eyesight and also my height- I wanna be a little taller. Like 5’5 or so

polar bear panda
