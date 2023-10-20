6submissions
Hey Pandas, If You Could, What Is One Thing You Would Change About Yourself?
Everybody has different opinions. I want to know what you would like to change about yourself.
My eyesight - my glasses are so thick and the optician says its getting worse
A bit more confidence... Or a bit less anxiety, might be nice....
Firstly my height! I’m 5”2
Secondly my boobs - TINY!
Thirdly my loud personality
My fobia. I would get rid of it
Either my eyesight (I can see fine but I have to do some weird thing with my eyes that's kinda like crossing them), or my anxiety.
My eyesight and also my height- I wanna be a little taller. Like 5’5 or so