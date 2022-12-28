I know this is so insanely random, but I have to know. Which animal would be the meanest and why? :)

#1

I'll start-I personally think gorillas would be meanest. Not the ones in the wild, but zoo gorillas. I know, gorillas are my favorite animal XD but in the zoos they seem like absolute brats, always through cr@p at people and prancing around like fancy lil' lunatics...absolute jerks :)

Madally
