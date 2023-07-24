2submissions
Hey Pandas, How Have You Been Overcoming Your Phobias?
We all have fears, rational or not, like mine which is a severe fear of needles, but there are ways to overcome it, like forcing yourself to get your ears pierced and realizing that it's not that bad. How are you overcoming yours?
I have a severe phobia of needles too. I've started therapy for it and it has helped. Before i would faint from just seeing a needle and having my finger pricked, but now im ok with a finger prick and can hold a needle in my hands. I still have a long way to go before i could imagine having blood work done thou.
I've been doing exposure therapy with my therapist and hope to get into a hypnotherapy session at some point. I have also gone with my friend when se went to donate blood and have at least one needle in my house in clear view at all times.
My arachnophobia was cured in two stages, firstly by watching the movie Arachnophobia. No real spiders are as scary as those movie spiders, and watching a movie spider hide under a toilet seat; validating my biggest fear. John Goodman was the hero
Second: moving to Texas and discovering 3 inch long armored roaches that can fly, like poo-colored hummingbirds from H-ll. They are also very fast, and can survive light foot stomps.
I now have a near-crippling of roaches (Katsaridaphobia)