I have a severe phobia of needles too. I've started therapy for it and it has helped. Before i would faint from just seeing a needle and having my finger pricked, but now im ok with a finger prick and can hold a needle in my hands. I still have a long way to go before i could imagine having blood work done thou.

I've been doing exposure therapy with my therapist and hope to get into a hypnotherapy session at some point. I have also gone with my friend when se went to donate blood and have at least one needle in my house in clear view at all times.