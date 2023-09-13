Hey Pandas, How Do You Celebrate The Jewish New Year?

Shalom my fellow Jewish Pandas! It's Rosh Hashana this week. How do you celebrate the Jewish New Year?

Wow, soon the year 5784 starts... man... how time flies.

How do you celebrate the new year? Do you have any fun/lame/weird traditions in your family or are you celebrating the old-fashioned dippin' the apple way? Maybe you don't celebrate at all and it's just another day for you? Let me know it!

I'm also very excited to see how many heebs are around, I'm sure we're enough for a Panda-minyan.

שנה טובה ומתוקה

Happy New Year!