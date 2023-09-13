 Hey Pandas, How Do You Celebrate The Jewish New Year? | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, How Do You Celebrate The Jewish New Year?
11points

0submissions

1week left

Ask Pandas, Community

Hey Pandas, How Do You Celebrate The Jewish New Year?

ArikArik
Community member
Add Answer
Add Answer

Shalom my fellow Jewish Pandas! It's Rosh Hashana this week. How do you celebrate the Jewish New Year?

Wow, soon the year 5784 starts... man... how time flies.

How do you celebrate the new year? Do you have any fun/lame/weird traditions in your family or are you celebrating the old-fashioned dippin' the apple way? Maybe you don't celebrate at all and it's just another day for you? Let me know it!

I'm also very excited to see how many heebs are around, I'm sure we're enough for a Panda-minyan.

שנה טובה ומתוקה

Happy New Year!

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish
Arik
Arik
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Ask Pandas
Homepage
Trending
Ask Pandas
Homepage
Next in Ask Pandas
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda