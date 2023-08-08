I bet there are a lot of great stories to be said. I want to hear yours.

From my "real" name. My actual first name (although no one other than doctors and substitute teachers has ever called me this in my entire life) is Merriweather. If you break that into two parts you get merry weather, which basically means happy weather. I decided that happy sounded too happy, so I went with fair which is kinda similar. Rose, which is what I go by irl, is actually my middle name, so I added it after the other stuff.

Here you have it folks the scientific formula to rose’s username

you know the term "a breath of fresh air" that is used to describe people. well, all evidence showed that i am a fart. i am also from Iceland so hence "Icelandic fart". Later on I realised that you could also say it like the fart is talking Icelandic or somethin.

