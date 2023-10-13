6submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Give Me The Most Exotic Name
What in your opinion are exotic names? Share them with us!
Alejandro
Love how this rolls off of the tongue, especially if you're capable of rolling your R's.
I would have to say Camila and Soleil. Both of these names sounds exotic to me.
amidhaar : my name
Here's an upvote Amy, to try to rid you of the senseless downvote, from the downvote fairies. Amidhaar is a great name btw. :)
Michelangelo
Aurora
Fernando.
Can these be names from a different culture? Because I think if I say a name from a different culture it's gonna be offensive
