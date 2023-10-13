What in your opinion are exotic names? Share them with us!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Alejandro

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
noddle_pasty( she/her)
Add photo comments
POST
rdevhall avatar
CascadedFalls
CascadedFalls
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love how this rolls off of the tongue, especially if you're capable of rolling your R's.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply

#2

I would have to say Camila and Soleil. Both of these names sounds exotic to me.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
CascadedFalls
Add photo comments
POST
#3

amidhaar : my name

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Add photo comments
POST
rdevhall avatar
CascadedFalls
CascadedFalls
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here's an upvote Amy, to try to rid you of the senseless downvote, from the downvote fairies. Amidhaar is a great name btw. :)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Michelangelo

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Menace to Society
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Aurora

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
A Really Bored Panda
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Fernando.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Charlie Spring Fan (He/Him)
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish