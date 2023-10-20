Anything as long as it's not too inappropriate.

#1

Do you believe in love at first sight or should i walk past you again?
LightYagami
#2

Are you Paris? Because Eiffel for you
Are you money? Because I want you
Roses are red, violets are blue, when i'm alone, i'm thinking about you.

noodle_pasty( she/her)
#3

Do you know that kissing is the language of love? We can continue our conversation in it, if you want (not at the start of said conversation)

TotallyNOTaFox
