I am a finicky eater and have been since childhood, I am now 70. My late mother was a very clever woman with many skills but was a very bad cook and she may have been the cause of some of my food aversions such as for eggs however they are cooked. Here is my list of foods that are for me a no-no and why.



EGGS No allergy and I have no problem if they are in a cake mix or used as a medium for vaccines so it is not an allergy but an aversion. In WW2 eggs were rationed in the UK, or there was dried egg powder which I have been told was horrible. I was born in 1953, rationing was over and my mother thought she was doing me a favour by feeding eggs in just about every way they could cooked. One day when I was about 3 or 4 i vomited back up the eggs i had been fed. Ever since I have loathed eggs and will not eat them however they are cooked and runny soft boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, quiches, omelettes are the worst IMO. It is the smell, taste, texture/mouth feel that I find repulsive and you will not find eggs in my home.If I have a cooked breakfast I do not have eggs included and if in a café, diner ,restaurant, hotel, etc I ask for mine with no eggs and usually get an extra piece of bacon or an additional sausage instead.



LEAF VEG such as Lettuce, all of the Brassicas, Collard Greens, Kale, Spinach, Parsley, etc. This is a food allergy for me. I have IBS and Diverticulosis and cannot digest leaf veg. If I did eat for example cabbage I would get severe intestinal cramps and upsets. I have no problems with Root Veg as long as they are cooked well and not al denté.



UNDERDONE/RARE DARK MEATS. No way José for me. This is an aversion. I won't eat steak, beef, duck, lamb, that is pink or bloody inside even if brown outside so no seared steak for me it must be well done and cooked all the way though. I'm paying for it, I'm eating it and that is how I like it so the word "rare" does not feature in my culinary vocabulary.



WATERY STEWS ETC. Another aversion for me. I am not a big fan of hotpots, casseroles, etc but will eat them if the gravy in which they are cooked is thick and flavoursome. My late mother's bad cooking put me off of such meals watery stews with chewy fatty chunks of meat floating it and a horror called doughballs. Yeuch!



TEX MEX AND SPICY FOODS. No Taco Bell for this lad as I'd be on the John and in pain for ages later so an allergy. So no Jalapenos or Chillies etc. I can eat the milder curries from Indian Restaurants and Takeaways but not the hotter ones such as Vindaloo of Phal or Thai curries.



HEALTHY EATING. I eat what I enjoy , cooked as I like it so white bread, rice, pasta, not brown for me. A freedom of choice issue not an allergy or aversion.



TRIPE The smell, taste, texture and the look of the thing disgusts me so an aversion. I wouldn't eat Chitterlings either but have no problem with Liver, Hearts, and Kidneys The French Andoulette Sausage however, cooked a pig's intestine, is not for me.



FOOD IN BATTER No thanks but cooked in Breadcrumbs is fine. A choice issue again.



WHITE FISH SUCH AS COD. No thanks but oily fish such as Mackerel, Herring, etc as long as it is filleted and preferably smoked is fine by me. The same goes for Eels, Jellied no way, smoked great. Again my mother put me off of steamed white fish. Aversion.



OYSTERS RAW No thanks. Again an aversion against look, taste, and texture. Cooked Oysters and other Shellfish I like.



DRINKS. I don't have water with a meal as I remember what W C Fields said fish do in it. Seriously, I'd rather have Beer (Lager)Bier Blonde here in France or Cider. White or Rosé Wine Medium-Sweet not Dry and I don't drink Red wine. Spirits, Single Malt Scotch, Cognac, Armagnac, Dark Rum.



Over to you folks, what won't or can't you eat?