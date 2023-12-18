ADVERTISEMENT

One year, I got a calculator. But the best gift was from my 'evil' stepmother, whom I later came to adore. It was a little ring box. At the time, I was 8 or 9 years old. Inside, it was packed with a neon green pair of undies. I never wanted to escape to bed faster than that. I guess I could've used the panties to mop my tears, but they were nylon. She also numbered the presents and would do a box within a box, filled with buttons or rocks. On another note, my sister and I would wait until mom went to sleep, then slyly open the presents and close them back up.

