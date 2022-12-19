So I am 14 and having a really difficult time right now. My family recently took in 2 teenage foster girls and they're insanely hot-headed. Dramatic, annoying, touchy-they don't know when to stop. With the younger one, I've been trying my best to to joke around with her so she doesn't take it too far. Nothing serious.

However, with the older one, I've stopped talking to her completely. She always made me feel terrible in the way she spoke to me and my parents. She was always talking trash about my friends she didn't like, and with the ones she did like, she was trying to take from me by asking how to make them like her. She keeps getting really upset since I'm not talking to her and she's been doing some really unnecessary rude things. She also brought her friend into it, causing a dance night that was supposed to be fun to be not-so-fun. AITA? And, if so, what should I do to help the situation without needing to become besties with them?