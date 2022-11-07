Hey Pandas, AITA For Telling My Friend I Can’t Be Her Therapist Anymore?

I apologize if this is a lengthy post but I feel like I have to let everything out.

This is a 13 year friendship and believe me when I say that her personal problems haven't suddenly appeared out of the blue. My friend "Alex" hasn't had the easiest life and I do feel for her. Throughout the years I have been her number one support system during hard times (her mother and pet cat dying, issues regarding depression and anxiety, money, her relationship with her exes and toxic siblings etc.), and I help her in any way I can, be it money, food or a shoulder to cry on.

A few months ago, she had to quit her job due to workplace bullying and her mental health only worsened after that. I was there for her and I even stopped her from harming herself one night when she was feeling suicidal. I urged her to seek help and she promised she would, but as of now, she hasn't spoken to anyone. This is a cycle that has been going on for years. She goes through an emotional crisis, she comes to me and vents, things are ok for a while then something else happens and we're back to where we started.

The latest crisis was last week. Her (new) cat is sick and Alex is

mentally frail at the moment. I offered to pay for some of her cat's medication, offered her support but I'm trying to keep my distance since I'm getting tired of all this. She was feeling particularly lousy today and I mentioned speaking to a therapist. She didn't respond rudely or anything but I could tell she was annoyed by this comment. She said she had no money to pay for a therapist, she had a lot of debt due to her cat's medication and some other unrelated things, but I urged her to do it, since her health insurance would cover the cost of the appointments but she still refused.

I'm an introverted person, and before you think this fact has nothing to with anything, bear in mind that introverts are highly susceptible to absorbing the emotions of people surrounding us. It is quite literally exhausting after a while, and I feel totally robbed of my energy and good vibes when my friend is going through a crisis. I've sent her articles and videos in the past about the benefits of speaking to a therapist but, as I mentioned before, she refuses. After 13 years, I feel like I have been a good friend, I've been her primary support system, helped her out financially, I've given her a shoulder to cry on but I feel like I've had enough. I can't keep rushing to her aid every single time and feel shitty afterwards because she completely drains me. Don't get me wrong, she's a good person and unfortunately, hasn't had the easiest life but she can't expect this cycle to go on forever. I feel like if she spoke to a clinically licensed therapist, and perhaps even took some medication it could help her tremendously.

Today, I let her know gently that I couldn't be there for her constantly, that her neediness was affecting me in a negative light, that if she refused to speak to a therapist then that was her choice, but she couldn't treat me as such. She didn't respond negatively, but she did say she didn't feel like talking about this at the moment and hasn't messaged me back in hours. I feel like this had to be said eventually and I'm glad I did, despite feeling slightly guilty for possibly hurting her feelings. I didn't mention anything years ago because she's incredibly sensitive, but her last crisis (she literally had a razor pressed against her veins as she was on the phone speaking with me) really scared me and I can't go through something like that again.

Even though I'm glad I let her know, was this still a shitty thing to do?