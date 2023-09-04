 Hey Fanfic Writer Pandas, What Was Your Best And Worst Fanfic Writing Experience? | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Fanfic Writer Pandas, What Was Your Best And Worst Fanfic Writing Experience?
10points

0submissions

1week left

Ask Pandas, Community

Hey Fanfic Writer Pandas, What Was Your Best And Worst Fanfic Writing Experience?

GirlzRok-99GirlzRok-99
Community member
Add Answer
Add Answer

Fan fiction, though looked down on by some, are amazing additions to fanbases everywhere. Fan fiction writers commit time and effort to put down their ideas into writing for free, and usually don't get recognition for it.

Some fan fiction writers are adored by a majority of the fanbase they are writing for and basically become a mini celebrity, but of course, where people love you, there are bound to be people who don't.

Be it people who request or outright demand stories out of the blue, to those who unfairly criticize the smallest of slip ups in fan fictions, fandoms truly are dark places at times.

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish
GirlzRok-99
GirlzRok-99
Author, Community member

Hi!! 16 year old Digital artist, find me also on Wattpad and Tumblr!

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Ask Pandas
Homepage
Trending
Ask Pandas
Homepage
Next in Ask Pandas
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda