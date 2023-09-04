Hey Fanfic Writer Pandas, What Was Your Best And Worst Fanfic Writing Experience?

Fan fiction, though looked down on by some, are amazing additions to fanbases everywhere. Fan fiction writers commit time and effort to put down their ideas into writing for free, and usually don't get recognition for it.

Some fan fiction writers are adored by a majority of the fanbase they are writing for and basically become a mini celebrity, but of course, where people love you, there are bound to be people who don't.

Be it people who request or outright demand stories out of the blue, to those who unfairly criticize the smallest of slip ups in fan fictions, fandoms truly are dark places at times.