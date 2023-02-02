Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bouncer Maliciously Complies When Guy Points Out His Friends Got In For Free, While He Had To Pay $2
29points
People5 hours ago

Bouncer Maliciously Complies When Guy Points Out His Friends Got In For Free, While He Had To Pay $2

Miglė Miliūtė and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Dealing with arrogant clients is often a pain in the neck. Their stuck-up behavior can make your blood come to a boil, but the professional environment requires you to stay calm and collected. Yet you don’t have to always fight fire with fire; sometimes it is possible to put them in their place by complying with their requests.

The r/MaliciousCompliance subreddit is home to some great examples of that. One of them comes from the user u/NotOutrageous and his experience of working as a bouncer. He told the community about a guy who had to pay for entrance after his friends sneaked in free of charge. The unhappy client complained and asked for his money back, but all he got instead was trouble from his friends who now were exposed and had to pay themselves.

Former bouncer tells Reddit about a client who wanted a refund, received malicious compliance instead

Image credits: energepic.com (not the actual photo)

The guy was unhappy about paying $2 for entrance when his friends got in free of charge

Image credits: Lisa Picard (not the actual photo)

Image credits:  Aleksandr Popov (not the actual photo)

Image credits: NotOutrageous

Bouncer’s act of malicious compliance evoked a lot of reactions from the online community

Some people shared similar stories

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda